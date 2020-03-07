Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.42.

Shares of TSLA opened at $703.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.76. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

