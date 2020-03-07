Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $31,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 215.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

