Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Verisign worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $3,468,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

