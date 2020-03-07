Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

CFG opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

