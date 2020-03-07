Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $30,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $494.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $500.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

