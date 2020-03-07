Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $31,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

