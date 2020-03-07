Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Fastenal worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

