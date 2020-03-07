Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.12 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

