Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.90 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.37% of F5 Networks worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.65. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.44.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

