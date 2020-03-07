Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.91 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allergan were worth $30,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.18.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.72 and its 200-day moving average is $180.99.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.