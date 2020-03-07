Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 372,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

