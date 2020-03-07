Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.65 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of American Water Works worth $31,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $101.32 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

