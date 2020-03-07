Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Twitter worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $21,754,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Twitter by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,434,272. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

