Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

