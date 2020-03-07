Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $37,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

