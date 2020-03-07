Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,663 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Ventas worth $31,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 607,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after buying an additional 169,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

