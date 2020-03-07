Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 87,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

