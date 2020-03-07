Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 501,494 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.48% of GAP worth $31,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 78,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GAP by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 342,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in GAP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 139,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of GPS opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

