Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,051 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.