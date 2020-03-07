Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $34,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of VLO opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

