Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 238,659 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Carnival worth $33,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.