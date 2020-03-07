Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 64,723 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,723 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

NYSE:MPC opened at $39.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

