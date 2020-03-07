GridCoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $415.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,578,623 coins and its circulating supply is 398,925,591 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

