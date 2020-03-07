Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.42% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,873,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

