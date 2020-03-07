Head to Head Survey: Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) vs. Kontoor Brands (NASDAQ:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 3.79% 46.77% 11.80% Naked Brand Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.55 billion 0.75 $218.65 million $3.84 8.70 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 0.68 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 1 6 4 0 2.27 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Naked Brand Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

