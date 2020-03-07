Helium Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a total market cap of $237,359.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,167,085 coins and its circulating supply is 12,818,705 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

