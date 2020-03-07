Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

