Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,914 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.1% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $46,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

