Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,750 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.3% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

