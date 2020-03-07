Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $32.41 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,431 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $164.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

