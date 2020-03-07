Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $96.47 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.3% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $96,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

