Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,705 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

