Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,159 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

