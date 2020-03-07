HOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $493,104.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $493,104.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

