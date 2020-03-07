Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $228.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

