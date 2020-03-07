Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Hormel Foods worth $122,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 2,611,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,581. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.