HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of -1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVE HPQ opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. HPQ Silicon Resources has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.11.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

