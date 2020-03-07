Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $99,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $204.29 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

