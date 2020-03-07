Hydro (HYDRO) Hits Market Cap of $6.94 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, IDAX and DEx.top. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $744,202.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hydro

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx, IDAX, BitMart, Upbit, Fatbtc and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

