IDEX Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $1,653.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,241,471 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

