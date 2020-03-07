iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $49.80 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $49.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

