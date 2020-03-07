ILCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, FreiExchange and C-CEX. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $265,523.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006568 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002092 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,374,703,907 coins and its circulating supply is 421,007,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, C-CEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

