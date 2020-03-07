indaHash Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, indaHash has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $45.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About indaHash

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

