Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a coverage optimism score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Infosys’ ranking:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Infosys stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,525,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

