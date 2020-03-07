Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Insmed worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.