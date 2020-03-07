Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,053 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Intel worth $255,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,306,000 after acquiring an additional 639,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 36,241,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.