Internxt Price Reaches $1.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Internxt token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Internxt has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Internxt has a market cap of $631,693.00 and approximately $29,870.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Internxt was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

