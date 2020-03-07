IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 107,592 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 436.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

