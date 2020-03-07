IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,566,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,985,000 after purchasing an additional 162,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

