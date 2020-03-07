IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.93 and its 200 day moving average is $293.00. The company has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.